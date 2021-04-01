2023 Elections: ADC Calls for Third Force

By Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Ralph Okey Nwosu, has warned that Nigeria would be doomed if any candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the next presidential election in 2023.

Nwosu, who spoke yesterday on the Morning Show of ARISE NEWS Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, said that the country is faced with a grim situation as its politics and democracy is declining on a daily basis.

“As of today, our President has gone out for medical treatment. For the last six years, the President has spent more than half of it going overseas for foreign treatment and no proactive measure has been taken to ensure that our health sector is working.

“Sometimes people like me feel particularly offended because we struggled to get the military out and now look at all the leaders and core politicians we struggled with, some of them have become the governors and when they get there they become the richest persons in the polity in their states. Is that the democracy and what we fought for?” he lamented.

The national chairman of the ADC, however, suggested that it is the third force that would save the country.

“We have taken time to build the ship and synergy. Nigerians have been sensitized. They see everything going on. It’s obvious we are poverty stricken. We also have the issues of security challenges. We, politicians didn’t mobilise Nigerians who did the #EndSARS protest and that is just a tip of the ice berg showing that the youths are saying enough is enough.

“This is happening and you want to start taxing them? The money we have is not being transparently used. The leadership in place has not created the culture where Nigerians will feel a strong commitment to their country.

“The problem of the Nigeria is not about its citizenry doing what they are supposed to do but that the leadership is failing to do what it should. If the appropriate leadership is in place, the resources to put Nigeria right and make Nigeria a superpower economy within the next 20 years is there,” he said

