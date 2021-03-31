Three Persons Killed in Delta Robbery Attack

Three persons were feared killed yesterday when armed robbers attacked a bank at Issele-Uku community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Channels Television gathered that the gunmen attacked the commercial bank earlier in the day shooting sporadically before breaking into the facility.

An eyewitness said the gunmen also attacked a nearby police station where three persons were shot dead.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta State police command was yet to comment on the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

