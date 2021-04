Osinbajo: Nigeria Won’t Break up

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday stated that Nigeria would not break up, stressing that expectations of those wishing Nigeria well outnumber those wishing for the country’s break-up.

Osinbajo stated this at the Palace of the Emir of Gombe Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, during his official visit for the 27th edition of the Micro Small Medium Enterprise Clinic held in Gombe.

He explained that those praying for the success and growth of the country are far more in number than those praying for the break-up of Nigeria.

Osinbajo said, “This country will remain one. Those praying for Nigeria’s break up will not succeed because those praying against such are much in number.”

He commended the Muhammadu Yahaya administration for the transformation brought to the State in the areas of road construction, agriculture, and the health sector.

Also speaking, governor Yahaya said the Vice President’s visit was a special one because when he visited the state during campaign days in 2019, so much has taken place that has transformed the State due to his administration.

He said, “Gombe State is the centre for commercial activities in the North-East which is the reason why it has gained a cosmopolitan status and assured that the State will give the Federal Government all the necessary support to fulfill their programmes.”

Responding, Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, commended the Vice President for coming to encourage and uplift SMSE’s not only in Gombe State but throughout the entire states of the federation.

“I wish to commend the Federal Government for the establishment of one of the largest livestock reserves in Wawa-Zange, Gombe State,” Abubakar added.

