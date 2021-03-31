News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over Tripartite Committee Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday evening presided over the tripartite committee meeting made up of the Executive, Legislative and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members at the State House in Abuja.

Those attending the meeting holding at the VP wing of the Presidential Villa include President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawal; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year appointed Osinbajo the chairman of the Tripartite Consultative Committee which is saddled with the responsibility of enhancing communication and relationship between the executive, legislature and the APC with a view to ensuring smoother and effective service delivery to Nigerians.

