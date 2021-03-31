NEPZA Hails PSIN on Human Capacity Devt

By James Emejo and Folalumi Alaran

The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba has expressed satisfaction over the human capacity development programme of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) used in retooling professionalism in the public sector.

He made the remark when the Administrator/Chief Executive of the institute, Dr. Abdulganiyu Obatoyinbo, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Obatoyinbo, was represented by the institute’s Director of Studies and Learning, Mrs. Bola Thomas.

The NEPZA boss said the institute was greatly assisting the authority in developing the right capacity aimed at actulising the economic policies of the federal government.

In a statement by Head, Corporate Communications NEPZA, Mr. Martins Odeh, the MD further said greater percentage of staff of the authority who wrote the 2020 promotion examinations for senior officers conducted by the institute had expressed delight on the outcome of the exercise, adding that the results were fair assessments of the candidates.

He said: “The staff and the union body are happy with the exercise and have described the institute as incorruptible examiner.

“We are all encouraged by the speedy release of the 2020 promotion examination results and we are prepared to enlarge our involvement with the institute to continually build the capacity of the staff for enhanced professionalism.”

Responding, however, Obatoyinbo described NEPZA as a pride of the nation, adding that the PSIN had the responsibility of assisting it to assemble a world class workforce that could fast track the industrialisation process of the country.

He said the institute had high standards for human capital development, adding that the trainers had not hesitated in ensuring those standards were used in transforming the public service into efficient and effective sector that could effortlessly drive government policies.

He said: “We are, therefore, urging heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to without delay engage PSIN in the training and conduct of promotion examinations for their staffers as doing so will help to bring more quality standard in staff assessment process.”

Separately, Adesugba urged the NEPZA management team to build sustainable mentorship programme for all cadres of staff for stronger team work and professionalism.

Speaking during a retreat for staff members, NEPZA boss explained that the obvious gaps in service delivery in most establishments in the country largely hinged on of the inability of the top management to build virile succession plans.

According to him, the only antidote to forestall external sourcing for the directorate cadre is by deliberately engaging on transfer of requisite knowledge to younger ones.

He said: “I am a team player and I also enjoy impacting on my staff. This is the right attitude of professionalism that can help sustain the gains we are making.

“We must henceforth open up more to those working under us with the view to transferring knowledge of the free trade zone operations at that rung of the ladder. Let us endeavour to build succession plans for the Authority.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

