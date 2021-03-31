4point Puts Rose Garden Phase 2 in Property Market

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A Lagos-based development company, 4Point Property has announced another complete sale of its Rose Gardens Phase 2 Land Project at Orimerunmu community in Asese, Ogun State.

This is coming only months after the company announced the sale of its premiere housing project, Rose Gardens Bungalows situated within the same Asese town. Here, the company has over 18 units of bungalows/terraces currently under construction with the internal road network of the estate near completion.

In a press statement recently, the company announced it has fully sold out and closed sales for Rose Gardens Phase 2, Aseese, and will be allocating/physical handover of all sold plots to subscribers and continue the construction of the infrastructure within the estate to allow residents commence construction on their allotted land.

In a conversation with the Head of Business, Charles Esomojumi stated that “4point Property will continue to adopt best practices in delivering on her promises to subscribers. We discovered that most development companies go back on their promises to their clients, focusing on making sales than delivering results and we set a goal to be different by building and earning our clients trust through prioritizing result delivery over sales, and naturally more clients are drawn to us because of our sincerity and integrity.

“We do not overprice our properties. Till date our property sells at roughly 20% below the average market value. We do not compromise on quality and that’s why we produce our own blocks to satisfy quality. Greed is what causes development companies to sell at higher prices and build with inferior materials,” he said.

Charles further stated that all properties sold by 4point property undergo extensive and critical pre-purchase assessment both with the State’s Lands registry, Surveyor General’s office and all family stakeholders to ensure there are no encumbrances on the property and the title documents are appropriately signed for proper documentation, so there is a near zero chance of clients experiencing issues on any property purchase from the company.

The Chief Executive Officer, Wale Olayanju in his address explained that with the latest milestone reached, the company’s mission of providing affordable housing opportunities to families and giving back to the communities they serve is slowly gaining momentum towards the much bigger vision of playing a significant part of solving the country’s housing deficit while positioning itself as the most trusted property development company in Nigeria.

“4point property’s mandate to allay all fears and naysaying associated with the purchase of properties remains unwavered. We foresee a future where Nigerians fully trust their development partner to deliver as promised because they can be trusted to keep their words, we foresee a Nigeria where property buyer’s confidently subscribe to off plan projects that are built to exact specification and delivered within the pre-communicated time without failure or excuses. 4point real estate is driving the reality of this future and with every milestone achieved we move one step closer to making it a reality,” Wale stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

