TCN Energizes 40MVA, 330kV Reactor in Kebbi, Jos

Emmanuel Addeh

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has installed and energised a 40MVA, 132/33kV power transformer and a new R2 75MVAR 330kV reactor at the Yauri, Kebbi state and Jos transmission substations respectively.

The company noted that the newly commissioned power transformer brings the Yauri substation capacity to 80MVA, saying that with the new transformer, the substation now has six outgoing 33kV feeders.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, stated that four of the feeders, including the Yauri, Koko, Zuru and Ingaski feeders are now in service, while two others are for future demand by Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC).

She disclosed that the Yauri 2x40MVA 132 /33kV substation project was awarded in 2007, saying however, that the inability of the contractor to complete the project, caused TCN to take over the project.

TCN engineers eventually installed the first 40MVA transformer, which was successfully commissioned in 2019 and to further boost bulk power in the area, equally installed and commissioned the second 40MVA power transformer which was recently energized, she added.

According to the company, the new installed transformer has upgraded the substation capacity by 32MW and consequently improved bulk power supply to the southern part of Kebbi State, through KEDC.

In the same vein, TCN said the reactor was installed at the Jos 330/132/33kV transmission substation and was also commissioned on the 18th of March, 2021 and will complement the existing R1 75MVAR 330kV in the substation.

“With two standard reactors in place at the substation, TCN now transmits stable and quality voltage to Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe and parts of Benue, Taraba, Yobe and Kaduna States.

“The Yauri and Jos substations projects are part of projects articulated in TCN’s Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP), and TCN intends to continue to ensure the diligent implementation of the projects which is geared towards putting in place a robust and very efficient grid,” Mbah said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

