NALDA to Establish Farm Estate in Imo

By James Emejo and Folalumi Alaran

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) said it has concluded plans set up an integrated farm estate in Imo State to serve as a one-stop- agriculture hub for traders across the state.

The farm estate, which would be established on a 400 hectare land in Umuneke and Umukabia communities of Ngor Okpalla Local Government Area of the state, is in line with the federal government’s efforts towards attaining food security, youth empowerment and poverty eradication.

The Executive Secretary/ and Chief Executive of NALDA, Mr. Paul Ikonne, assured that the government would ensure that all the infrastructures needed to make the farm an agricultural hub to reckon with will be put in place.

In an engagement with the indigenes of the host communities, he added that the proposed estate with comprise of different agricultural activities including fish farm, poultry, rabbit farm, maize farm, commodity market, residential areas and schools.

He also said boreholes had already been drilled to address the water needs of the farm as well as construction of access road and land clearing which is already ongoing.

Ikonne, who further disclosed that farm estate will be officially commissioned by August 2021, however, urged the indigenes to protect and guard the equipment from activities of vandals.

While also assuaging the concerns of the indigenes over the issue of open grazing by herders, the NALDA ES said:“We are going to work with Miyetti ‘Allah, they are doing their business but we would find a way to make sure that as they do their business, their business would not stop others from doing theirs, that won’t be an issue and I assure Ngor Okpalla people”.

He explained that the authority was in the state to receive the land donated by the communities and to ensure that it is being put to use for their benefits.

He said: “We are officially here to receive the 400 hectares of land donated by Ngor Okpalla people, also to assure them that the federal government is here to empower the youth as directed by Mr. President through farming and the entire agriculture value chain, I am so happy to see that the two traditional rulers are working together in harmony with the entire community to see that this development takes place.

“This place is going to be the location for Imo Integrated Farm Estate, which would have poultry, fishery, goat pens, crop section and a housing unit and Ngor Okpalla is blessed to have this on their soil: we are happy to see their support for Mr. President and to see that their youths are empowered through this place.”

The Chairman of Ngor Okpalla traditional institution and community policing, His Royal Highness, Fred Nwachukwu, described the project as a privilege for his people to benefit from the agricultural revolution going on the country.

He said: “We are very happy with the federal government because we have been a peasant farming community but with NALDA with are being upgraded to agribusiness, that is what we are looking forward to, so that the migration from the local communities to towns will stop and looking for white collar job by our youth would also stop.”

He said with the arrival of NALDA, Ngor Okpalla would now be a producing community, noting that they are ready to cooperate with NALDA to make the project work.

Also, the traditional ruler of Umukabia community, His Royal Highness Eze Emmanuel Eke, said he wished that the project is sustained and hoped it grows into agro industries and many other things for the benefit the communities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

