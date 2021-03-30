Easter: Delta Police Deploy 5,883 Personnel to Churches, Fun Spots

By Omon-Julius Onabu

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, has ordered the deployment of at least 5,883 police personnel across the state in a bid to ensure a crime and violence-free Easter celebration.

Ali said that the police officers would mount surveillance around churches and other worship centres to ensure that activities to commemorate the crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Christians celebrate annually, would be hitch-free in Delta State.

He advised Christian leaders to ensure that the faithful adhered to all prescribed COVID-19 protocols.

The Spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Mr. Smart Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said yesterday that the personnel were also instructed to ensure the safety of travelers and road users, especially during the celebration of the Christian festival.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, CP. Ari Muhammed Ali, has deployed a total of 5,883 police personnel for crime prevention and control, which will also cover places of worship, recreation centres, so as to ensure crime/hitch-free celebration.

“The CP wishes to enjoin Christian leaders within the state to ensure that throughout the services all Christian faithful keep to COVID-19 protocols in their various places of worship to help the state in its fight to keep at its barest minimum the cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members of the public are hereby implored to cooperate with officers

who are under instruction to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of travelers and other road users throughout the state.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police has reiterated the need for harmonious working relationship between the police, sister security agencies and strategic stakeholders in the state.

Ali, at the weekend, rounded off days of courtesy visits to all sister security agencies in Delta State to drive home the point.

This was on the heels of a send-off party organised by the police command for Ali’s two immediate predecessors in office, namely, Assistant Inspector General Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa and CP. Adeleke Bode Adeyinka.

