Kidnappers Kill Abducted Onitsha NBA Chairman

* Lawyers boycott courts, to lead protest to Obiano

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Kidnappers have killed the Vice President of UNAA Onitsha II Branch, Mr. Francis Onwuachi.

Onwuachi, President General of Omor, a community in Ayamelum Local Government Area, was kidnapped a week ago on his way to his town by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

A source said attempts to rescue him proved abortive, until he was found dead on Friday night.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, to react to the news were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association Branches in Anambra State has bemoaned what it described as the worsening security situation in the state.

The group called on the federal and Anambra State governments as well as heads of security agencies to wake up to their responsibility of protecting the citizens.

In a in a statement signed by all the chairmen and secretaries of the various branches, the association said there was tension in the whole state.

The statement read, “The Committee notes that the security situation in Anambra State is highly tensed up and frightening, to say the least.

“Just last week Friday, 12/3/2021, a lawyer, Barr Frank Onwuachi, who is also the President General of Omor in Ayamelum LGA of Anambra State, was kidnapped along Ezu River/Anaku road and gruesomely murdered the following day by his captors.

“The Committee urgently calls on the state government to as a matter of urgency summon a meeting of various security agencies in the state to address this worrisome security situations and tackle it headlong. Failure by the state government to act immediately may lead to a descent to anarchy.

“We all cannot continue to downplay the security situation or pretend that all is well. The time to act is now.”

The committee also resolved that all lawyers in Anambra State would boycott all courts from Monday to Wednesday. It said lawyers in the state would stage a protest march to Government House, Awka, to express their dissatisfaction with the current security situation.

The committee also sent its condolences to the family of the deceased Onwuachi.

