BURNA BOY AND WIZKID – GRAMMIES IN THE HOUSE

My pastor had said it. I had gone to him for prayers for God to open the heart of Akwa Ibom people to support my new play, Ibiom. They had told me, ‘your people no easy o.’ Did I listen? Ninety percent rejection rate, after I run to the prophet for prayers o. Instead of him breaking people like Udeme Ufot and Paul Usoro (SAN) heart, na Burna Boy and Wizkid vision he see. He say, Duke of Shomolu, help me send a message to these boys that they will win Grammy.

I say pastor, wetin concern me with that one. I want to do play in Uyo, and the people are not answering me. I give you five names – Scot Tomei, His Excellency Emmanuel Udom, Larry Esin, Gabriel Ukpe and Roseline Eshiet – I say pray for them so that God will make them call me, but na Burna Boy you come dey show me. I walk away, carry the fruits I had sent to him for offering and cancel my tithe.

Luckily Access Bank App reverse the thing as I dey waka commot. Those ones can reverse transaction- world champions. That is how they announce Grammies three days after o. This pastor get power o. Now, he has blocked me. Which kind pastor cannot be forgiving? Didn’t his bible tell him to forgive? Anyways, this is me sending hearty congratulations to our boys for doing us proud at the Grammys. Well done guys, and more power to your elbows.

