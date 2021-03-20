Firm Restates Commitment to Wellness on World Sleep Day

Indigenous bedding brand, Mouka has restated commitment to consumers’ healthy future through quality sleep solutions.

The firm also urged quality and regular sleep to ensure overall soundness of the body.

Speaking at a function to mark this year’s World Sleep Day, Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, stressed the importance of sound sleep to a healthy future.

He stated that in line with the theme of this year’s Day, “Regular Sleep, Healthy Future,” Mouka has been propagating healthy sleep culture through campaigns and quality sleep solutions.

He said, “This has earned us the endorsement by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT).”

On his part, President of NAOMT, Dr. Teslim Onigbinde, enlightened that regular sleep is not out of reach and can be achieved by cultivating certain habits.

“These include: fixing a bedtime and wake up time, reducing screen time especially at night, regular exercise, reduced noise and room lighting at bedtime and comfortable beddings.”

World Sleep Day is an initiative of the World Sleep Society to recognize the impact of sleep on human health. This annual event focuses on the effects of sleep problems and the importance of healthy sleep at every stage of the human life cycle.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

