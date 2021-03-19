Hijab: Kwara Directs Principals, Teachers of 10 Shut Schools to Resume

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government yesterday ordered the principals, teachers and other staff of the 10 schools shut down earlier by the state government to report at their respective schools today or face the full wrath of the law.

The reopening of the affected schools last Wednesday led to violence as some Muslims and Christians in the state exchanged words over the wearing of Hijab in the affected 10 schools in the state.

The development, however, led to the turning back of teachers and students to their homes leading to the shutting down of the affected schools in the state.

However, in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, which was signed by the Executive Chairman of the state Teaching Service Commission, Mallam Bello Abubakar, and made available to journalists, he explained that the teachers’ resumption became necessary in order to prepare the final year students for their external examinations.

According to Abubakar, “Any staff member who fails to report to his or her duty would face the full wrath of the law, as the state government will not condone any act of insubordination.”

Abubakar also warned all stakeholders against taken laws into their hands, stressing that peace meeting will continue between the government and the stakeholders.

He also appealed to parents and members of the public to remain calm as the government is on the top of the situation since its meeting with stakeholders is still on going.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

