FA Cup Q’Finals LIVE on GOtv This Weekend!

GOtv football fanatics are in for an exciting weekend with selected matches from the 2020/21 FA Cup quarter final clashes scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are to air live on SuperSport.

The pick of matches from this weekend’s FA Cup action sees Everton host Manchester City at Goodison Park on Saturday, 20th March at 6:30pm on SuperSport Football (channel 31).

This will be the first FA Cup meeting of these teams since 1981 and a first knockout game between them since the Citizens put the Toffees out of the 2015-16 League Cup.

The next match to look forward to is the last quarterfinal match which is a potential thriller between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, 21st March at 6pm LIVE on SuperSport Football (channel 31).

These two teams have had little between them in recent seasons and the Foxes will be eager for revenge after United ousted them from the final UEFA Champions League place at the end of last season.

A statement from the pay TV channel urged subscribers to take advantage of the ‘Jolli For Less’ offer, “which sees you get a GOtv decoder, GOtenna plus a one-month GOtv Jolli subscription, specially designed for the family – for only N6,900 instead of N8,400! GOtv Jolli offers access to select Premier League and FA Cup matches,” the statement stressed.

