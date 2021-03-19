AGF Takes over Ohakim’s Prosecution for Alleged Threat to Life

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) yesterday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that it has taken over the trial of former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim from the Inspector General of Police (IG).

The move, according to a lawyer from the AGF’s office, Mr. Bagudu Sani, is to ensure diligent prosecution of the case.

Ohakim is facing criminal charges on alleged threat to life of an Abuja-based woman, Mrs. Chinyere Amuchienwa.

The court had earlier slated yesterday for the former governor to be arraigned, but when the matter was called, Sani informed the court that the office of the AGF has taken over the case via a letter dated March 17, 2021, which he said had been served on the Inspector General of Police.

Counsel to the Police, Rufus Dimka opposed the move on the grounds that the charges preferred against the former governor were prepared by the office of the IG, whom he said is the complainant in the case.

Responding, trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo while stating that he has taken judicial notice of the letter directed Sani to file the letter formally before the court.

The judge deferred the arraignment of the former governor to May 6, 2021 to enable parties file and serve written addresses on the propriety of the office of the AGF taking over the case from the Police.

Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke were dragged to the Federal High Court by the police over allegations of threatening and harassing Mrs. Chinyere Amuchienwa.

Ohakim has been on police administrative bail since November 11, 2020.

According to the charge number, FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020, Ohakim and Okpareke were alleged to have threatened to release a nude photograph of Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

