A Whiff of Dan-Princewill’s Coffee Table Book

Rebecca Ejifoma

The petite-looking Deinte Dan-Princewill stepped out in her shimmering

sequined-dress as she received distinguished Nigerians who converged on the

Victoria Island venue of her book launch recently in Lagos. The Coffee Table

book titled, “The Beauty of Lagos.”

In the book, she chronicles the unseen and overlooked beauty of

Lagos, Africa’s most populous city, documenting its positive attraction sites.

The young architect and design consultant described “The Beauty of Lagos” as a

visual and verbal documentation of the beautiful sites of the state;

highlighting all the adorable places and faces.

“I decided to start the beauty of Lagos because I felt there was a gap in what was being shown in the media. I think it is important to show very positive serene, aspects of Lagos that we don’t typically see,’’ she revealed.

Eventually, it took her three years to complete the book. Equipped with the high-resolution

cameras, it was difficult to take pictures in certain areas of Lagos without

obstacles from street urchins.

Still, she focused on the positive sides of the aquatic city. In her view, the

coffee table book has a strong potential in appealing to Nigerians in diaspora

who return home for vacations, expatriates and other international visitors.

The graduate of Cornell University, USA recalled how she had started this adventurous

journey as a visual storyteller.

When Deinte decided to move to Lagos, she ventured into

adventures that daily challenges would not let many Lagosians explore. And

because she studied photography, she found ways to document these in her book.

“What we see in the media always is not the most accurate

version. I feel like we just get this side that is overly a bit on the negative

side. That informed my book – showing the positive sides, be more intentional.’’

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf while commending the writer said she believed the government of Lagos would support her subsequent projects and programmes.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Yemi Cardoso acknowledge the effort of women in setting the pace.

According to him, it was no longer a ratio of two men to one

woman especially with respect to the planning. “It is because you rightly took

the bull by the horn and did the right thing,” he said.

With this role played by Deinte, Cardoso appealed to the youth

to follow suit; urging them not to wait for anybody to invite them. “It is your

show. Take it over and be part of it.”

Describing the publication by a youth as a classic example of

the youth taking the bull by the horn, the chairman said this means the youth

are showing what they are really made of.

