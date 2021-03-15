Two Suspected Kidnappers Die of Gunshot Injuries in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed that two suspected kidnappers have died of gunshot injuries after a gun battle with its operatives yesterday.

In a statement issued yesterday, the police spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf, who said that the deceased died while receiving treatment at the hospital, added that the incident occurred at Naharati village along the Abaji axis.

She also disclosed that the command had launched a manhunt for the other fleeing suspects.

Yusuf added that police operatives from Gwagwa Division, had during a routine patrol on Friday, arrested five suspects for cultism and ‘one chance’ robbery along Gwagwa and Lugbe axis.

“The suspects confessed to being members of Aro Baga confraternity terrorising Gwagwa axis. Exhibits recovered are one locally-made revolver pistol and two unexpended catridges.”

According to her, the police also arrested a 24-year-old female, Blessing Nuhu and one Ifeoma Nnamuchi, the alleged leader of the four-man ‘one chance’ syndicate operating along Lugbe-Galadimawa axis.

She explained that two members of the gang, Charity Timothy 23 and Sunday Godwin, 23, had been arrested earlier on March 1.

“The suspects confessed to terrorising residents along that axis. Exhibits recovered include a red Volkswagen car with registration number, BWR 903 HE, and one mobile phone.

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of an investigation,” the statement added.

