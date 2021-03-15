NOC Commends its Alumnus, Major Timipre Okou

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commended Major Timipre Okou (PhD), an alumnus of its recently organised International Olympic Advance Sports Management course.

Okou supervised the just concluded Inter-Brigade Sports competition where he put to good use the knowledge he acquired at the IOC course.

The military officer who is acting Director, Physical Training Division 1 of the Nigerian Army supervised the competition which was held between March 8 and 11, 2021.

The competition had participants drawn from 3 Brigade Kano, 31 Artillery Brigade Minna and 1 Division Garrison who participated in a marathon, volleyball, squash, badminton, basketball, boxing, golf, handball, table tennis, taekwando, tug-of-war, wrestling, kickboxing, judo, hockey and tennis.

At the end of competition, 1 Division Garrison came first while 3 Brigade and 31 Artillery Brigade came second and third respectively.

The 36th General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Major General U.S. Mohammed, declared the competition open while the 37th GOC 1 Division, Major General DH Ali-Keffi who was the Special Guest of Honour at the closing ceremony declared it closed.

The Corps Commander Physical Training, Major General OW Ali ably represented by Brigadier General A.R Bello; Commanders of Formations/Units of 1 Division, Principal Staff Officers of the Division, Soldiers and their families among other sports lovers witnessed the games in compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

The Special Guest of Honour presented a special medal with a cash sum of N100,000 to a civilian Instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

A silver medal was also presented to the Commander 3 Brigade, Brigadier General BA Alabi, who placed second in the golf event.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

