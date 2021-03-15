Bauchi First Lady Moves against Sexual, Gender-based Violence

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, at the weekend said the state government had established a committee on sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) in order to address rapes cases and violence against women in the state.

She stated this during the inauguration of the state office of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS) in Bauchi.

According to her, the committee was set up in view of government’s concern over the plights of women, and its determination to address their problems.

The first lady commended various stakeholders in the state for ensuring the enactment of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law, noting that the committee was formed to enforce the law.

Mrs. Mohammed said: “The committee has so far achieved a lot in terms of enlightenment on sexual and gender-based violence which led to the reduction of the menace. I call on women to support any move that will ensure their protection.”

Earlier in her speech, the state Chairperson of the NCWS, Shafa’u Ladan, explained that the national council of women society was established with the aim of improving the welfare, progress and standard of living of women in Nigeria.

She advised women to rise up and face the challenges hampering their development by acquiring education and participation in the scheme of things in the country.

