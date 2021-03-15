Attahiru Rallies Troops to Push out Boko Haram

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, yesterday called on troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to restrategise for a final push against Boko Haram insurgents.

Attahiru, during a visit to the Sector II Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu as part of his operational visit to the North-east, said he was also proud of the success the troops had so far recorded with the launching of Operation Tura Takai Bango.

He told the soldiers that he came to assure them that Boko Haram would be defeated soon.

He added that his visit was to motivate the soldiers as he is poised to address both their operational and welfare challenges to boost their morale.

He said: “We have come to Yobe State to the sector headquarters to meet you, to get to know you and you get to know us as well. We promised to end this issue of Boko Haram.

“I am bringing very special greetings from the President and Commander-in-Chief; he is fully briefed and aware of how and what you are doing.

“I personally, as the chief of army staff, I’m here to take cognisance and note of the challenges you have and ensure that they’re addressed to ensure you have the highest level of morale to be able to do your job and do it proudly as Nigerian soldiers.

“I’m very pleased; your commanders have told me what you have done collectively as part of ‘Operation Tura Takai Bango;’ how you have pushed the Boko Haram insurgents; we are so proud of you and I believe in the second phase of that operation you will do more.

“So, I’m sure you will go out there and push them so hard and bring this entire insurgency to an end, all your challenges are noted and I will address all the problems; well done.”

Attahiru inspected the ongoing construction of the 233 Battalion Barack, which was awarded about four years ago.

He expressed satisfaction at the speed of the work and promised it will soon be completed to enable soldiers to get decent accommodation

He, however, appealed to the people of Yobe State to continue supporting and cooperating with the security operatives in order to deal with the remaining suspected Boko Haram members.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

