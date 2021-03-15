Arsenal Fightback to Beat Spurs in North London Derby

Tottenham’s Erik Lamela scored a stunning ‘rabona’ goal but was later sent off as Arsenal came from behind to win a thrilling north London derby 2-1.

Lamela’s wonderful strike put Spurs ahead but Martin Odegaard swept Arsenal level from Kieran Tierney’s cross.

Alexandre Lacazette completed the turnaround from the penalty spot after being fouled by Davinson Sanchez.

Lamela was sent off for a second yellow card after catching Tierney in the face before Harry Kane hit the post late on.

Elsewhere, Leandro Trossard’s emphatic finish settled an entertaining south-coast contest as Brighton defeated Southampton 2-1. Danny Welbeck’s deft touch freed the Belgium winger to stride into the box and lash home.

The victory halted a three-game losing streak for Potter’s Seagulls, who climbed a place to 16th above Newcastle, three points clear of 18th-placed Fulham and with a game in hand.

