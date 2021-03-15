Alleged Fraud: EFCC Detains Ondo Assembly’s Clerk, Three Others

James Sowole in Akure

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Clerk of Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bode Aladeyelu; a member of the Assembly, Felemugudu Bankole, and two civil servants over an allegation of fraud.

It was earlier reported that the anti-graft agency invited the alleged persons over the fraud case allegedly committed in 2019, and were said to have been in detention of the agency since last week.

It was gathered that the alleged persons responded to the invitation of the anti-graft agency by reporting at the commission’s office where they were said to have been detained.

The source said: ‘It is true! The Clerk of the state House of Assembly, and Hon. Felemu Gudu Bankole along with two civil servants in the Assembly are in the EFCC custody.

“Based on that invitation, all of them went there and were detained last Thursday. I think the EFCC must have commenced their investigation into their matter.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Assembly, Mr. Gbenga Omole, declined to comment on the matter, saying: “I am not answering any question, I am going to address the press tomorrow (Monday).”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

