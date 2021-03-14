Mosengo-Omba Appointed New CAF Scribe

Former FIFA employee Veron Mosengo-Omba has been appointed the new General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Swiss-Congolese replaces Morocco’s Abdel Bah, who had occupied the role in an acting capacity since March 2020.

Mosengo-Omba has left his role at FIFA, ‘with immediate effect’ according to the global body, where he had recently been working as Chief Member Associations officer.

“On behalf of all of FIFA, we would like to thank Veron Mosengo-Omba for his excellent work,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino and General Secretary Fatma Samoura in a joint statementon Saturday.

“(We) wish him the very best of luck in his next challenge as CAF General Secretary. FIFA also looks forward to working with him on future projects in helping to project African football to the summit of world football.”

Mosengo-Omba’s appointment will raise further questions about the role of football’s world governing body in Friday’s African elections.

An old friend of Infantino after the pair read law together at university, the Swiss-Congolese was one of two FIFA employees spotted talking to the four then presidential candidates in Morocco two weeks ago.

In the Moroccan capital Rabat, it was mooted that Patrice Motsepe would become the new CAF president with the other three assuming secondary roles.

That has now come to passwith Senegalese Augustin Senghor and Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya being named first and second CAF vice-president when the body’s new Executive Committee met for the first timeon Saturday.

When Senghor withdrew his candidacy, he said he had joined his onetime rivals in standing aside after accepting “the proposal submitted to usby FIFA, Morocco and Egypt in the superior interest of the unity of African football”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

