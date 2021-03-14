Ex-Emir Muhammadu Sanusi Installed Leader of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria

•As adherents pray against insecurity in the country

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In what may be interpreted as a new political twist that may impact future elections in the country, ex-Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has been appointed by the African leader of the Tijjaniyyah sect, Sheikh Makki Nyass, as the leader of the sect in Nigeria at an event organized to honour a servant of God, Shehu Nyass

in Sokoto state.

The appointment, which was made on Friday at Sokoto during the annual festival of the sect, is seen as both a spiritual and temporal elevation of the deposed emir.

Shortly after the announcement, Sanusi II and many of his adherents converged at the Gawon Nama private residence of Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, where they worshipped for about two hours.

On Saturday, the Emir was sighted at the same residence with a retinue of his ex-palace guards, known as Dogarawa and other sect members, where he met behind closed doors with Tambuwal before taking his leave.

Muhammad Sanusi II, by this appointment succeeds his late grandfather, who held similar position before his death in 1990. Sanusi I was succeeded in the sect topmost position by the late Kano business mogul, Isyaka Rabiu, who passed on in 2018.

Some see the choice of Sokoto as this year choice of the sect’s rendezvous as strategic and political brinkmanship as Sanusi II is very close to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar and Gov. Tambuwal.

The faithful also prayed against banditry and other challenges facing the nation. The sessions were led by the leader of the organising association, Majma’u Ahbab Rasul Li Shehu Nyass, Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi in series of prayers against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes as well as prayed for peaceful coexistence and that of nation’s progress.

Abubakar said the event was organized to honour a servant of God Shehu Nyass, who dedicated all his life towards the services of Islam.

He noted that whoever did a good thing should be commended and remembered. Nyass lived an exemplary life filled with fear of God and noble character.

He said that the event show the light and strength of Islam, and urged leaders to live up to the expectation in safeguarding citizens along with proactive leadership styles for nation’s progress.

Abubakar explained that the programme was designed to improve relationship among followers of Tijjaniyyah across the globe and immortalize the late Islamic Scholar.

“The essence of the celebration is to further cement the existing mutual relationship of the adherents of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani all over the world, to immortalize and commemorate the legacy and teachings of the Sheikh and to pray for peaceful coexistence of the entire nation. ” He said.

The event was attended by Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state among other dignitaries.

Prominent Islamic clerics from Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, United States of America, Mali, Egypt Senegal, Sudan, Ghana, Cameroon, Niger and other European and African countries graced the occasion.

