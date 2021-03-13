O.B Lulu-Briggs Documentary to be Unveiled Today

In continuation of the final obsequies of the Late High Chief (Dr.) O.B Lulu-Briggs, Daris Tele Limited, an Abuja based Public Relations Firm in association with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs (Head of the Young Briggs house of Abonnema, Rivers State) will be launching ‘An Outstanding Legacy’ documentary today during the final burial ceremony of the Late High Chief in his hometown Abonnema, Akoku-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State.

This documentary unlike numerous materials that speak of the man is poised to hear of his greatness from the mirror which various individuals saw him.

This highly anticipated documentary housed in an innovative digital video brochure captures the life, entrepreneurship, politics, philanthropy, impact and legacy of Late Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs and features tributes from all over the world.

Leaders of repute, prominent captains of industry and beneficiaries of his good deeds who try to best describe ‘Opuda’ as he was called.

This informative and inspiring body of work will serve as an inspiration to humanity and a useful reference material for coming generations.

Prince Tokunbo Olateru-Olagbegi the CEO of Daris Tele Ltd said beyond documenting Lulu-Brigg’s life, there was a need for Businessmen, politicians and leaders of thought in Nigeria to as a matter of urgency imbibe the culture of mentoring and transfer their knowledge and experiences to young Nigerians.

