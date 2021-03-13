Court Orders Wabba, NEC, NWC to Comply with Restraining Order

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba and the National Executive Council (NEC) have been ordered by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria(NICN), Owerri to comply with the order restraining them from removing the state chairman of Abia NLC.

The presiding judge, Justice I.S. Galadima gave the order in a motion ex-parte brought by Comrade Obigwe seeking an interim injunction against his removal from office.Counsel to the claimant, Ukpai Ukairo in moving the motion ex-parte sought an order of interim injunction pending the determination of the motion on notice suspending the implementation of the February 18, 2021 letter appointing Eze Idima to replace Obigwe.The presiding judge held that the application “is meritorious” and granted it with an order that “the interim order shall be duly complied with until same is varied or vacated by any subsequent orders of this same court”.

The interim order also applies to as well as the Central Working Committee (CWC) of NLC and the members of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of NLC as well.as the NLC general.secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja. The case was adjourned to April 21, 2021 for hearing of the pending motion on notice.Abia State Council of NLC was plunged into leadership crisis following the move by the national leadership to remove the state chairman on the grounds that he “deceived” delegates to renew his mandate.

Obigwe told journalists yesterday in Umuahia that the NLC national leadership had no option than to comply with the interim order, arguing that labour movement believes in rule of law.

He denied deceiving delegates at the 2019 state delegates conference, insisting that he had not retired from service as erroneously held by his opponents.

The embattled Abia NLC chairman also faulted the appointment of Idima to replace him, adding that if for any reason a state chairman was removed his deputy or vice chairman should be appointed as replacement.

He pointed out that Idima, who lost the contest for Abia NLC chairmanship in 2015 and 2019 was not a member of the state executive council though he was a former state president of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

