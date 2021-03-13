Buhari Mourns Veteran NEPU Politician, Dauda Dangalan

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday evening mourned veteran Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) politician, Alhaji Dauda Dangalan saying “he was one of the most principled and steadfast followers of the late Malam Aminu Kano ”

According to the President, “men like Dangalan are rare in our today’s politics, much of which is driven by motives that are contrary to the good of the ordinary voters.”

He noted that “in their days, Dangalan and Aminu Kano perceived politics as selfless public service rather than a gravy train.”

“In their brand of politics, Dangalan and Aminu Kano put themselves at the service of the people,” President Buhari adds, urging upcoming politicians to learn from the good examples of the veterans such as the late Alhaji Dangalan.”

He prayed for Almighty God to repose his soul.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

