Smoov Excites Customers with Creativity Challenge

Beverage Smoov Chapman from the stable of The La Casera Company Plc, has declared open a ‘In-Harmony Challenge’ while calling on talents to enter for the competitive exercise.

According to the organisation, the In-Harmony Challenge is a nationwide online singing competition, where a group of singers of at least 4 members get to perform a unique arrangement of select Afro Pop Hits.

The company informed further that the challenge which will run for 12 weeks has 4 stages namely ,” The call-for-entry which is currently ongoing; the knockout stage; round of 10 and the clash of 4.”

It hinted that the entries for the ‘call-for-entry stage’ would close by March 8, 2021.

It stated further in a statement that the online singing competition was in line with the need to constantly evolve with growing demands and realities of present time.

“This is for the singers – the talented ones who love to sing chords, minors and harmonies. And most definitely for all of us who want to be entertained while carting home mouthwatering prizes.

“ The winning group will take home a cash prize of N2.5 million ; first runner up N1,25 million while the second runner up will get N1 million. There’s also a chance to record a single, complete with a music video with an award-winning artiste.

In entering for the competition, the organisation clarified thus, “ Each group will be required to perform to either “I Dey There” by @jujuboystar , “Again” by @wandecoal or “Gentleman “ by @richassani, secondly, they are to post entry video on their Instagram page using specified hashtag and then tag us @inharmonychallenge @Smoovchapman and @lifeataristokrat.”

