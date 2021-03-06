Segun Klux Wins Enterprising Youth Award

Segun Klux is the Creative Director of Klux Prints and Brand Solutions. The firm provides the branding needs of celebrities, corporate organizations and a host of others. Klux recently bagged the Enterprising Youth of the Year award which came at a time of self-appraisal and evaluation of his works.

Speaking on winning the award, Klux said: “It’s actually hard to put the feeling into words. Nonetheless, it is a huge honour for me to be recognised as an enterprising youth. Winning the award is a motivation for me to do more and it makes me feel that I am doing something right.”

For 2021, the company has been working on developing brands, giving them identities, and solving their printing and publishing needs. Klux said: “We have been working on improving our services and also expanding across Nigeria and beyond.

I will be launching my media and event platform soon and I am presently working on two E-commerce websites to be launched before the middle of the year.”

