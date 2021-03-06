JIK Raises the Bar in Hygiene Practice

Indigenous hygiene and household brand, JIK has bagged an endorsement deal with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) to promote sound hygiene practices in Nigeria. NANNM is a professional-cum trade union organisation of all professional nurses and midwives who are trained, registered, and licensed to practice the nursing profession at all the levels of the healthcare delivery system.

The new deal places more expectations on the brand in the fulfilling its objective to realise a world where families are safe from illness-causing germs and viruses.

Speaking on the endorsement, Country Manager, Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene West Africa, Asif Hashimi, stated that the endorsement was a perfect fit as both the company and NANNM share a common objective to promote good hygiene practices.

“Nurses are most times the first point of call when individuals get ill, with this endorsement, we can collaborate to drive high standards in hygiene practices. Our Fight is to empower individuals to keep their families safe from illness-causing germs and viruses.

“It is a critical time globally, Thus, our partnership with the NANNM will help to further amplify our message of good hygiene practices. Over the years, Nigerians have come to trust the brand to keep their homes in a good sanitary state and help curb the spread of infectious diseases in their families, this endorsement will further help to entrench trust.

JIK is safe for the environment as it kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs on surfaces, laundry, and in the environment.”

“The endorsement will also help us to create and release public awareness messages, campaigns, and sponsorship on public health and personal hygiene to promote and increase awareness of health and hygiene matters among the public”, Hashimi added.

