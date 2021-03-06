Advert Managers’ Forum Elects Officers

A New Executive Committee of the Advert Managers Forum, AMF, a professional group of managers of advertising in the print media industry, has been inaugurated.

The occasion, which took place during the February monthly meeting of the forum, at the secretariat of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, in Ikeja, Lagos, saw the emergence of Evelyn Onyibe of The SUN Newspapers as the new chairperson of the group.

Other members of the newly elected executive are Ojo Patrick of VANGUARD Newspapers, as Vice chairman, while Angela Iji retained her position as Secretary.

Mathew Kwentua of BLUEPRINT Newspapers emerged as Assistant Secretary, Charles Mere as Financial Secretary, Jenniepher Ogbole of THE GUARDIAN Newspapers as Treasurer, while Vera Chidi-Maha of BLUEPRINT and Ogochukwu Eseka of THISDAY Newspapers were elected public Relations Officers.

Handing over to the new exco, outgoing Chairman of the forum, Robinson Osirike of THE NATION Newspaper, urged the team to work hard to protect the integrity of the body that has been built over time, in order to safeguard the interests of its members and of the print media industry.

In his own valedictory remarks, Dr. Monday Evawomaha, outgoing Vice Chairman, thanked the Members of AMF for the support and commitment over the years as this will be reciprocated by the ex-officials through sustainable solidarity as Stakeholders in the Advertising Industry.

