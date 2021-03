Goddy Egene

Trancorp Hotels Plc has launched a new platform, Aura, that connects people to great accommodation, great food, and memorable experiences in different cities across Africa.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, “It is a new dawn in the hospitality industry.

I am thrilled to introduce you to Aura by Transcorp, the digital platform we are using to connect people to quality accommodation, great food, and awesome experiences.”

