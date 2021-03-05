The Bare Necessities Foundation Organises “The Bare Feet Drive” 2.0

Mary Nnah

The Bare Necessities Foundation (TBNF) recently organised “The Bare Feet Drive” 2.0 at Sagbokoji Island, Apapa area of Lagos State, reaching out to the riverine community dwellers.

The event was solely aimed at distributing durable shoes to children between the ages of three years and 13years.

As its first outreach in 2021, the TBNF team set out to Sagbakoji Island and were met with excitement and a sense of hope made visible by their reception.

After casual introductions, the foundation took to the business of the day stationing at the Methodist Church in the area.

The team made up of volunteers including; Fehintoluwa Kusimo, Adetayo Talabi, Sikemi Kusimo, Oluwapelumi Jimoh, Opeyemi Omolere, Damilola Adebayo, Tolani Olaleye, Ibrahim Lanre and Hero Faleye, commenced with subtle interactions with the members of the community, after which the donations ranging from shoes, food items and beverages were gifted to over 250 children.

Inspired by an urgency to give back to the society, the founder of The Bare Necessities foundation, Tolu Omikunle explained that “The goal of the foundation is to provide basic necessities of life particularly to widows and children in impoverished communities with the hopes of alleviating some of the stress and frustrations that result from lack of funds to purchase basic daily needs.”

She added that “we also hope that our outreach encourages others who have funds and materials and are interested in giving back to those in need, to be proactive and join us.

“We can accept pre-owned or new shoes and there is transparency as to communities chosen and the distribution of the shoes”.

The Bare Necessities foundation launched its first outreach programme in 2020 at the Success club Oniru Lagos, in the same stead it seeks to support widows and children around Lagos providing basic necessities of life.

TBNF is a non-profit organisation established in 2019 with a vision of providing children with basic necessities of life ranging from food clothing etc. In 2020- the foundation launched its first outreach programme at the Success club Oniru, Lagos.

