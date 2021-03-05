Osinbajo: Christians Must Be Purveyors of Justice, Voices of Peace

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed that as Nigeria is going through a defining moment in its history, the Church must stand as the light of the country, and Christians as the purveyors of justice and voices of peace.

Osinbajo gave the admonition at the 16th Biennial Delegate Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu, Enugu State.

Speaking on the theme of the conference: ‘The unquenchable light’, the vice president said Christians must bear the gospel of Jesus Christ knowing that it is the beacon of hope and succour for the country.

According to him, “We are the salt to the wounds of a nation; we are the voices of peace and unity where division and strife have arisen. We are the purveyors of justice for all of those who are disempowered. The good news is that this light is unquenchable.’’

He also conveyed the felicitations of President Muhammadu Buhari to the outgoing PFN President, Rev Felix Omobude, on the successful and glorious completion of his tenure in office, and congratulated the incoming President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

Commending the smooth transition in the leadership of the PFN, Osinbajo said: “I must commend the smooth electoral process leading to the emergence of the President and his deputy unopposed. This is how it should be. The PFN certainly has a lot to teach us (politicians). We pray that the Lord will give this executive good success in Jesus Christ name,” he prayed.

Also, during the conference, the PFN, in acknowledgment of his stand and support for the Christian faith and exemplary service to humanity the vice president conferred a special award of the Defender of Faith.

Accepting the award, Osinbajo thanked the PFN for the recognition, noting that there can be no more coveted preferment than that conferred by one’s brethren, adding that “you all will receive not just honour from men here on earth but in the end also from the Lord God Almighty.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

