LMC Shifts Warri Wolves, Akwa United Clash

Nigeria Professional Football League Match-day 14 fixture involving Warri Wolves and Akwa United FC has been rescheduled by the league organisers, League Management Company (LMC).

The match which was originally fixed for Sunday, March 7 has been rescheduled to take place on Monday, March 8, 2021 and will kickoff at 4pm at the Delta State Polytechnic Stadium in Ozoro.

The shift in date may not be unconnected with the Local government council elections slated for that weekend in Delta State.

In a letter dated Thursday 4 March 2021 and signed by the LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, the league organisers regretted any inconveniences the change in date may have caused both teams and directed all stakeholders to ensure that all logistics are put in place ahead of the game.

Akwa United, fifth on the NPFL log have picked five points from their previous six away games while 19th placed Warri Wolves have dropped the same number of points in six home matches thus far.

Warri Wolves and Akwa United played out a 1-1 draw in both home and away games last season before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which truncated the season.

