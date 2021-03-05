Kogi Gov Appoints Policy Strategist

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has appointed Dr. Ronke Bello, a policy analyst, investment -branding advisor and communication expert, as Strategist on Investment-Policy and Communication to the governor.

McFlori International Consults where Bello is Chief Executive Officer, in a statement, said her appointment is to enable her use her wealth of experience to assist the Kogi State governor in strategic policies and communication.

Bello was trained in the: Arts at the University of Ilorin;

Public Administration and Policy Analysis at the

University of Abuja; International Public Relations and Marketing at the University of London; and Strategic Leadership at the Harvard Business School Boston-USA.

She has to her credit years of experience in top levels of management both in the public and private sectors, and a career that has seen her been part of Nigerian delegation at many national and international outings. She has been on several ad-hoc duties for various Nigerian Presidents and world leaders.

She is the author of two books : Image? Who Cares, and Standing Tall: A Contemporary Leadership Compendium.

Bello, the multiple award winner, in November 2006 received a commendation letter from then President Olusegun Obasanjo in which “he thanked her for her efforts in making the nation great and described her as a good ambassador”.

