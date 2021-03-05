Kenya Airways Begins Flights to France

National carrier, Kenya Airways has announced plans to resume direct flights from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Charles De Gaulle (CDG), France. The direct flights are set to restart from March 17, 2021.

Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu in a statement said the airline would continue to offer its customers competitive fares and a one-stop connection through its hub in Nairobi to the rest of Kenya and Africa including key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo. The national carrier will start with one flight a week with frequency increasing based on demand”

The resumption of direct flights to Paris, France, he said, was in line with the airline’s plans to grow an expanding schedule as travel restrictions are lifted across the globe.

“This Paris-Nairobi route offers our customers convenient connections to key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo.

“We remain fully committed to offer our customers an onboard travel experience that has their health and safety in mind,” said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer,” he added.

