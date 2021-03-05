Benue Imposes Curfew in LGAs

By George Okoh

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that the state has imposed a curfew in the Sankera axis of the North-east area of the state, following the recent insecurity being witnessed in the area.

The governor made this known while briefing journalists on the resolutions reached at the state security council meeting held yesterday at the Government House in Makurdi.

He said the curfew would run from 6:00p.m. to 6:00a.m., adding that the state government has placed N5million on whoever gets useful information that will lead to the arrest of killers of Chief Terkura Suswam.

The governor explained further that the council also banned the use of Toyota Corolla old model mostly used for transportation in the state, stressing that the ban on the use of motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas has also been extended to Logo LGA.

According to him, “The State Security Council at his expanded meeting today (yesterday) resolved that the ban on motorcycles earlier restricted to two local government areas in Sankera axis (Katsina-Alla and Ukum) has been extended to Logo LGA.

“The council also resolved to ban the use of old model Toyota Corolla known as (Duck yanch) in the three local government areas of Sankera axis.

“Those using the vehicle for commercial purpose must ensure its documentation and must go to motor parks to load.

“Also, the council has imposed curfew from 6:00p.m. to 6:00a.m. on the three local government areas in the state.

