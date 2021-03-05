24 Morals Drops New Single, Ebelebe

Fast rising Nigerian afro-beats musician, Anyanwu Ifeanyi, better known by his stage name, ‘24 Morals’, has dropped a smashing new single titled ‘Ebelebe’.The song emanates from the stables of one of Nigeria’s foremost entertainment outfit, Mic Rock Entertainment and Extreme Music. A blend of afro highlife vibe, with a high tempo, Ebelebe is off 24 Morals’ debut EP titled ‘Success’, which is billed to drop soon.

Growing up, the graduate of Business Administration always had his eyes on entertainment. Despite his parents wanting him to take over the family business, ‘24 Morals’ has always had flair for music. He performed at school picnics and weddings, winning awards. Looking back, the budding star told journalists that he was thankful for family and friends that have been supportive of his dream. For him, music will continue to be a positive tool, one that can be used to encourage the Nigerian youth to strive for a better tomorrow.

The Ebelebe single is a jam that lifts the morale of listeners to be motivated and to make it this New Year.

