Zamfara Imposes Curfew on Jangebe

By Francis Sardauna

Following the violence that erupted in Jangebe community on Wednesday, the Zamfara State Government has imposed a dust-to-dawn curfew on the community to prevent any further breach of peace.

The Commissioner for Information, Hon. Sulaiman Tunau Anka, who announced the decision of the state government in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday, said the dust-to-dawn curfew commenced on Wednesday.

THISDAY reports that violence erupted in the community on Wednesday when a mob invaded the venue of the reunion of the freed 279 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe at the school premises.

During the pandemonium, one person was feared dead and two others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Anka said: “Sequel to an unfortunate civil disobedience which took place at Jangebe town after the return of the released abducted school children, the Zamfara State Government has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Jangebe town starting from Wednesday, 3/3/2021. This is to prevent any further breach of peace.

“Similarly, there is strong discovered evidence of market activities in the town that aid and abet bandits activities in the town and neighbouring communities. Consequently, all market activities in the town are hereby suspended until further notice.”

He said the state government is poised to ensure safety of lives and properties of its citizens at all cost and called on the state police command to ensure total enforcement of the curfew in the community.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

