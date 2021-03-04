Ortom Vows to Bring Killers of Suswam’s Brother to Book

By George Okoh

The Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, vowed yesterday to bring the killers of Mr. Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Senator Gabriel Suswam, to justice.

Ortom said his administration would give security operatives maximum support to ensure that the killers of Terkura are arrested and made to face the consequences of their action.

The governor, in a press statement signed yesterday by his Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, stressed that his administration would not surrender Benue to criminals, and assured that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the state would not go unpunished.

He sympathised with Senator Suswam and the rest of the family, as well as the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful death of Terkura.

Ortom prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Commissioner of Police has ordered for a discreet investigation into the death of Tekura and his aide.

A statement from the Benue State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Sewuese Anene, said that information about the killing of Tekura and his aide, Solomon, was received by the police at 7.30 p.m. yesterday.

The police said that Tekura and his aide were at his (Tekura’s) house at Elohim Plaza Anyii to supervise repairs at the said plaza when unidentified gunmen that drove in a Toyota Camry shot him and his aid.

“A team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Anyiin Hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead. Their corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy,” Anene said.

The statement also said that the Police Commissioner, Mr. Audu Madaki, has commiserated with family members and friends of the deceased and ordered a discreet investigation to ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome murder are apprehended and justice is served.

It revealed that Anyiin town has been cordoned by additional police teams deployed to assist the division police command to nip this crime.

