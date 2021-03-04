Makinde: Oyo Won’t Provide Land for Ranching

The Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday clarified that the state government will not make land available for ranching, insisting that ranching is a private business.

The governor made the clarification in a tweet in which he revealed that Oyo State will adopt the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State.

Makinde, had after a meeting with his Kwara State counterpart, Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said on Twitter, that “We also agreed that the National Livestock Transformation Plan which is already being implemented in Kwara State would be implemented in Oyo State leading to further collaborations between both states on economy and security.”

But following the public reactions, which followed his tweet, which was taken to mean an implementation of the unpopular Rural Grazing Area settlements, Makinde had to make the clarification.

In his clarification, Makinde said the state will not implement the whole of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, only the aspects it finds beneficial.

“My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such. Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching.”

