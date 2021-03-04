Just in: Commuters Stranded as Bus Operators Protest against Motor Park Touts in Agbara/Mile2

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Commuters, Thursday, were stranded on roads in the Badagry/Agbara axis as operators of commercial buses, popularly known as danfo, embarked on protest against extortion by touts.

According to the danfo drivers and conductors, who protested in their buses, they have no more money to pay the touts, who take over N1000 from each vehicle daily.

One of the drivers, who sat in his yellow danfo bus with a fellow driver in front and two conductors behind, told THISDAY when asked if traffic was causing the delay, “No bus will go to Mile 2 today. If I try it, our fellow colleagues are in front. They may smash my glass for disobedience.”

He advised further, “Take a bike here now or trek to Mile 2. As from tomorrow, no bike will be allowed to operate on this road.”

Some of the areas affected today are from Agbara to Iyana-Era, through to Iyanasach, Igbelerin, Okokomaiko, and Iyanaba.

Several commuters were left with the option of commercial motorcycles, who charged N3000 from Iyana-Era to Mile 2.

Road blocks were also mounted at several junctions to prevent movement of commercial vehicles.

More details shortly…

