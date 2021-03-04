DigitalSENSE Forum Holds in June

The annual Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum is expected to hold on June 10, 2021.

The Editor-in-Chief/Lead Consulting Strategist at ITREALMS Media, Mr. Remmy Nweke, disclosed this. The forum focuses on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable respectively.

Nweke also revealed that the main theme for this year is: ‘Digital Cooperation: Enhancing Multistakeholder Governance for Digital Economy.’

In order to lay a roadmap for Nigerian stakeholders towards improving what has become digital cooperation, ITREALMS Media, through its Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) series will be exploring the theme for safer, equitable world with positive future.

The event will hold in Lagos.

Director of Publications at ITREALMS Media, Mrs. Nkem Nweke will anchor by noon of the same day the Nigeria IPV6 Roundtable on ‘Scaling up IPv6 in post-COVID-19 pandemic.’

NDSF series motivates public discourse and create awareness on the technological cum business benefits of rapidly advancing technologies capable of impacting on ICT adaptation, Internet Governance, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and domain name industry, their effects on the eco-system and offers first-class platform for industry networking.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

