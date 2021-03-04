BetKing Celebrates Third Anniversary

By Sunday Ehigiator

To mark its third anniversary, BetKing, a digital entertainment and sport business recently hosted its customers, partners and staff to a hangout.

The group entered the African market in 2018, and has grown to be a major player in the region.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the group ran series of exciting interactive activities and hosted the Royal Phoenix Virtual Hangout for its customers, partners, and staff.

A statement explained: “Over the last three years, BetKing while working to grow its operations and impact, has built a culture of excellence, and focused on delivering a customer-centric approach across its retail and online channels.

“BetKing continually works to identify and create products that provide customers with great sports entertainment experiences, thereby successfully building a brand portfolio that customers recognise and trust.

“The company currently employs more than 100 directly and creates over 50,000 jobs through its agent network, made of people coming from diverse backgrounds; are passionate, resilient, and committed to making BetKing, Africa’s most valued company.”

The Royal Phoenix Virtual Hangout was attended by the BetKing Ambassador, Austin Okocha, who expressed how glad he was to be part of the company.

Celebrity Disc Joker, DJ Cuppy, who also attended the virtual party, congratulated BetKing and wished the company many more years.

Looking ahead, BetKing Nigeria Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, stated that the company was going into a new phase of its existence by leading with innovation, a focus on customers and contribution to society.

