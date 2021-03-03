Victims Support Fund Donates Solar Boreholes to Nasarawa Schools

By Igbawase Ukumba

Following an unprecedented spike in new COVID-19 cases across the country, the Victim Support Fund (VSF) Emergency Task Force on COVID-19, has donated three boreholes, sanitation facilities to three secondary schools in Nasarawa State.

Chairman of the VSF Emergency Task Force on COVID-19, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, presented the facilities to the benefiting schools at the Government Science Secondary School, Wamba, in Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

The benefiting schools in the state include Government Science Secondary School, Wamba; Government Secondary School, Kekura and Government Secondary School, Panda.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Akerele-Ogunsiji, noted that each of the three benefiting school is to receive a solar powered borehole, four hand washing stations and 2,000 pieces of reusable face masks.

She added that each of the three schools will also receive five pieces of four litre hand sanitizers, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand-wash and five cartons of bleach.

According to her, “the organisation is concerned about the plight of students and teachers, especially in densely populated areas. The hand-wash stations have been set up in the schools and the schools have been supplied with liquid hand-wash, sanitisers and bleach.

“VSF will continue to provide succour to vulnerable Nigerians and as well as institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19.”

In her remarks, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, said the state has procured and distributed liquid soaps, sanitisers, hand-washing buckets, infrared thermometers, first aid boxes and medicaments, as well as facemasks to all the 418 public secondary schools in the state in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

