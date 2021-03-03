Samsung Unveils Innovation Hub in Yabatech

By Funmi Ogundare

In an effort aimed at enhancing the education of students through technology, Samsung has donated an inovation hub to Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech).

The innovation hub, situated at the college’s Centre for Information Technology and Management ( CITM), has been equipped with 50 monitors, desktops ,Samsung e-boards, flip boards, cooling units and a more convenient set of furniture.

Already, the centre headed by its Director, Mr. Adigun Oyeranmi, has developed a series of programmes, to power the project as a learning hub for students studying in the faculty of Computer Science, as well as those with interest in technology.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, held recently, in Lagos, the Managing Director of Samsung Nigeria, Mr. Danny Kim noted that the organisation recognises the role technology plays in nation building adding, ” the innovation hub is designed to support the dreams of young Nigerians. In the last few weeks, we have worked collaboratively with the institution in transforming the former computer lab to an innovation hub worthy of repute.”

The Director, Consumer Electronics, Samsung, Mrs. Remi Ogunsan, said the college was selected for the project bearing in mind its immediate need and track record of excellence, adding that the organisation visited to inspect the facility they have on ground.

According to her, “We have a lot of options that came to mind, but we wanted to give institutions that really needed that support and assistant. Yabatech came to mind. As the rector had said, the college is one of the first polytechnic in the country. So we came down here to see their facilities and we knew this is where we had to start the project.

So it was because they have set the track records of excellence already and we wanted to collaborate with such an institution.”

She said the project, will give the student the opportunity to explore the interactive solutions available to enhance their education, while expressing optimism that the organisation will expand the project to other tertiary institutions, who indicate interest and are willing to maintain it.

In his remarks, the Rector of the College, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe said the gesture was a welcome development, adding that the lab is going to be used for its digital and e-learning centre , considering its plans to commence online programmes for students due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are going to put it to full use and see that we commence that as soon as possible. We had set up a committee to see how we can start the e-learning programme in phases so that those courses that do not involve practicals will be those in phase one. So we were looking at setting up a workstation for the e-learning centre. Now that Samsung has come to our aid, we will start it as soon as possible. Again, we can have conferences online with ease. This is one of the benefit of the centre to the college,” he said.

He promised that the facility will be maintained as it is doing for others donated by other organisations”, adding that the college was looking at the possibility of an IGR.

“Those facilities donated to the college will be managed well and secured, some are still there, while we have been able to improve on it as a college. We don’t just wait for donors to come and service them. For instance, we have a printing machine donated by Canon, we have been using that to train students.

“We are also looking at the possibility of an IGR because we find out that it is one of the latest machines that have several colour separation which can be put to use and we find out that it is not available anywhere. We are training staff and students so that they can useful,” Omokungbe stressed.

