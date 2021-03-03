Proprietors of Mission Schools Reject Wearing of Hijab in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

Proprietors of mission secondary schools have rejected the approval by the Kwara state government for students to wear hijab.

The state government had last week, approved the wearing of hijab for students of grant-aided schools in the state.

The proprietors in a communique signed by Reverend Victor Dada and made available to THISDAY, said the body condemns the use of hijab in Christian missions grant-aided schools.

He argues that this will cause discrimination in schools and allow terrorist to easily identify the children.

According to him, “Christian mission grant-aided schools should be returned to the owners promptly as most of these schools have churches beside them and unnecessary trespass may lead to break down of law and order.

“Christian faithfuls should occupy all grant aided schools. Christians should have a day for prayers and fasting for God to intervene in the imbroglo.

“We shall continue to interact and dialogue with the state government on the return of grant aided schools to the proprietors.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

