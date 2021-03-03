Premiership: Man City Beat Wolves to Go 15 Points Clear

Premier League leaders Manchester City scored three times in the final 10 minutes to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 and make it 21 consecutive wins in all competitions.

An unlikely second-half equaliser from Conor Coady in what was a largely one-side encounter gave the visitors hopes up of securing a surprise point before Gabriel Jesus put City back in front with a shot on the turn from Kyle Walker’s deflected cross.

With Wolves’ spirit broken, in-form Riyad Mahrez fired in his seventh league goal of the season before Jesus got his second with virtually the final kick following a VAR intervention after an offside decision had initially gone against the Brazil striker.

Coady’s equaliser just past the hour mark – cancelling out Leander Dendoncker’s first-half own goal – was the first time the visitors had touched the ball inside the City box.

It was the Wolves skipper’s first Premier League goal, as he forced his way onto Joao Moutinho’s free-kick to head in.

City have now extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 15 points, although second-placed Manchester United, who are next in line to face Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday, do have a game in hand.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

