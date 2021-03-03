NUC Approves Seven Programmes for Augustine Varsity

The National Universities Commission ( NUC) has granted approval for the commencement of seven new courses at the Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos State.

The Communications Officer of the university, Nicolas Obayi, in a statement made available to THISDAY, said the approval was contained in a letter sent by the Executive Secretary of the Commission to its Vice-Chancellor.

The seven new courses are; Biotechnology, Cybersecurity, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Information Technology, Mass Communication Political Science and Software Engineering.

The statement read in part, “This approval was granted following a verification exercise carried out by the commission to ascertain the readiness of AUI in commencing these programmes. The approval confirms the readiness of the Augustine University to deliver world class higher education services to youths within and outside Nigeria with the state-of-the-art facilities readily available to aid qualitative learning,”

The courses are in addition to the ones being run by the university, set up by the Catholic Church, Lagos Diocese.

